IntelGenx Set to Unveil 2023 Financial Results

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a pharmaceutical film industry leader, has announced the release of their fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results before the market opens on March 21, 2024, followed by a conference call with CEO Dwight Gorham and CFO Andre Godin. The call will also be accessible via live broadcast on the company’s website. IntelGenx specializes in advanced drug delivery systems and offers full-service pharmaceutical services from research and development to commercial-scale production.

