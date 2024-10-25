Integrated Wind Solutions Secures New Contracts and Expects Record Revenues

Integrated Wind Solutions AS (DE:9UG) has released an update.

Integrated Wind Solutions ASA has secured new charter contracts for its vessels, IWS Windwalker and IWS Seawalker, boosting financial visibility into 2025. The company anticipates record-high revenues in its upcoming Q3 2024 Financial Report, driven by strong fleet performance and a successful backlog execution. Demand for its vessels continues to grow, with expectations of further projects beyond 2025.

