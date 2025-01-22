Integrated Wind Solutions ASA Uplists to Oslo Børs, Expanding Market Reach

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from Integrated Wind Solutions AS ( (DE:9UG) ).

Integrated Wind Solutions ASA announced its uplisting to Oslo Børs and a public retail offering of shares, marking a significant step in its growth strategy. This development is expected to enhance the company’s financial capacity and market visibility, potentially strengthening its position in the offshore wind industry.

More about Integrated Wind Solutions AS

Integrated Wind Solutions ASA specializes in providing advanced service vessels and related services to the offshore wind industry, aimed at reducing the levelized cost of energy for offshore projects. The company holds a significant stake in IWS Fleet AS, which operates and is expanding a fleet of Commissioning Service Operation Vessels, and owns IWS Services A/S and has an investment in PEAK Wind Group.

YTD Price Performance: -15.31%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €139M

