Integrated Wellness Announces SEC Filing for Merger

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition ( (WELNF) ) has issued an announcement.

On August 4, 2025, Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp and Btab Ecommerce Group announced the public filing of a registration statement with the SEC for their proposed business combination. This filing marks a significant milestone in the transaction process, potentially facilitating Btab’s transition to a national securities exchange, subject to regulatory approvals. The completion of the transaction depends on regulatory approval, WEL’s shareholder approval, and other customary closing conditions.

More about Integrated Wellness Acquisition

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company focusing on opportunities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors, particularly products, devices, applications, and technology driving growth within these fields. Btab Ecommerce Group is a global e-commerce and digital supply chain solutions provider operating in Australia, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom, aiming to empower small businesses through technology-driven commerce.

Average Trading Volume: 14,215

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $49.66M

See more data about WELNF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue