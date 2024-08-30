Integrated Design Reports Solid Year-End Profit

Integrated Design & Engineering Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:9161) has released an update.

Integrated Design & Engineering Holdings Co., Ltd., listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange under code 9161, has reported its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024. The company announced a revenue of 158,983 million yen with an operating profit of 14,124 million yen, and has declared a year-end dividend of 175.00 yen per share. Looking ahead, the company forecasts a slight increase in revenue but a decrease in profit for the following fiscal year.

