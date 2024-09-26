Integrated Design & Engineering Aligns Directors’ Interests with Shareholders

Integrated Design & Engineering Holdings Co., Ltd. (JP:9161) has released an update.

Integrated Design & Engineering Holdings Co., Ltd. is set to issue 3,177 new shares of its common stock as restricted stock compensation to two of its directors, aiming to align their interests with those of shareholders by sharing the benefits and risks of stock price changes. The shares, priced at 4,290 yen each, will be under a three-year restriction period starting from October 25, 2024, where directors cannot transfer or dispose of the shares. This move is part of a motivation strategy to enhance corporate value and incentivize stock price appreciation.

