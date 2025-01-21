Integral Diagnostics to Announce FY25 Half Year Results

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Integral Diagnostics Ltd. ( (AU:IDX) ) has provided an announcement.

Integral Diagnostics Limited announced the release date for its FY25 Half Year results, scheduled for 26 February 2025, followed by a group investor conference call. This announcement underscores the company’s commitment to transparency and engagement with its investors, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about Integral Diagnostics Ltd.

Integral Diagnostics (IDX) is a leading provider of medical imaging services across Australia and New Zealand, employing some of Australasia’s top radiologists and diagnostic imaging specialists. The company operates under a unique medical leadership model to ensure quality patient care, service, and access.

YTD Price Performance: 1.72%

Average Trading Volume: 886,960

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.1B

