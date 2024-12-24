Integral Diagnostics Shares: Yarra Capital Management Adjusts Stake

Integral Diagnostics Ltd. (AU:IDX) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Integral Diagnostics Ltd. has seen a shift in its substantial shareholder situation, with Yarra Capital Management and its associates reducing their voting power from 9.77% to 5.70% due to changes in share issuance and trading activities. The adjustment involved both acquisition and disposal of shares, reflecting strategic financial maneuvers by Yarra Capital Management.

For further insights into AU:IDX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.