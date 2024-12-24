Integral Corporation Projects Strong Earnings Growth

Integral Corporation (JP:5842) has released an update.

Integral Corporation anticipates a significant boost in its earnings for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, driven by an expected JPY 9.8 billion increase in revenue and JPY 6.6 billion in profit from additional carried interest. The company’s revenue and profit forecasts are set at JPY 28.1 billion and JPY 15.9 billion, respectively, excluding fair value movements.

