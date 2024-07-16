IntegraFin Announces Q3 Growth and Board Reshuffle

IntegraFin Holdings PLC (GB:IHP) has released an update.

IntegraFin Holdings PLC has reported a successful third quarter with funds under direction (FUD) reaching a record £62.4 billion, marking a 14% increase over the past year and demonstrating significant organic growth. The company saw a robust £0.7 billion in net inflows and an increase in both adviser and client registrations on its Transact platform. Amidst these financial achievements, IntegraFin also announced board changes, including the retirement of Non-executive director Christopher Munro and the stepping down of CEO Jonathan Gunby from the board, effective 30 September 2024.

