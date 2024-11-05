Integra LifeSciences Announces Q3 2024 Financial Results

Integra Lifesciences ( (IART) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Integra Lifesciences presented to its investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, based in Princeton, New Jersey, is a leading global medical technology company specializing in surgical, neurologic, and regenerative care products. The company recently released its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting a slight decline in revenue and adjusted earnings per share compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company made significant strides in addressing quality management and supply chain issues. Key financial metrics for the third quarter included a reported revenue of $380.8 million, a 0.4% decrease from the previous year, and an adjusted earnings per share of $0.41, down from $0.76. The company’s Codman Specialty Surgical segment, accounting for 70% of revenues, showed a modest growth of 1% despite facing supply challenges. Meanwhile, the Tissue Technologies segment experienced a 3.6% revenue decline due to production issues. Looking forward, Integra’s management has updated its full-year revenue and adjusted EPS guidance, indicating a focus on strategic initiatives and supply chain improvements. The company remains optimistic about meeting market demands and enhancing shareholder value with ongoing investments in compliance and operational efficiency.