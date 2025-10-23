Integer Holdings Reports Strong Q3 2025 Sales Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Integer Holdings ( (ITGR) ).

Integer Holdings Corporation reported an 8% increase in sales for the third quarter of 2025, with significant growth in cardio and vascular sales driven by new product introductions and acquisitions. Despite a decrease in GAAP operating income, the company achieved a 14% rise in non-GAAP adjusted operating income and a 25% increase in adjusted EPS. Integer anticipates challenges in 2026 but expects a return to above-market growth by 2027, supported by its robust product development pipeline.

The most recent analyst rating on (ITGR) stock is a Buy with a $133.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on ITGR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ITGR is a Outperform.

Integer Holdings’ overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance and positive earnings call results, highlighting robust sales and earnings growth. However, the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation, and technical indicators point to possible short-term weakness. The absence of a dividend yield further impacts the valuation score.

More about Integer Holdings

Integer Holdings Corporation operates in the medical device industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of medical technologies. The company specializes in cardio and vascular products, cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and other medical markets, with a strong emphasis on innovation and customer demand.

Average Trading Volume: 408,321

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.78B

