Integer Holdings Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Integer Holdings ( (ITGR) ) just unveiled an update.

Integer Holdings Corporation reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with sales increasing by 11% to $476 million and adjusted operating income rising by 15% to $81 million compared to the same period in 2024. The company also raised its full-year profit outlook, expecting adjusted operating income growth of 12% to 16% and adjusted EPS growth of 18% to 23%, driven by robust sales in cardio and vascular segments and strategic acquisitions.

The most recent analyst rating on (ITGR) stock is a Buy with a $152.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Integer Holdings stock, see the ITGR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ITGR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ITGR is a Outperform.

Integer Holdings demonstrates strong financial and operational performance with robust earnings growth and strategic initiatives. However, high valuation and increased leverage pose risks. Technical indicators show neutral momentum, suggesting a balanced outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on ITGR stock, click here.

More about Integer Holdings

Integer Holdings Corporation operates in the medical device industry, focusing on providing innovative solutions for cardio and vascular health, cardiac rhythm management, and neuromodulation. The company is known for its strong market presence and product lines that cater to both established and emerging medical technology sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 482,700

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $4.04B

See more data about ITGR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue