Insurance Australia Group Director Increases Award Rights

Insurance Australia Group Limited (AU:IAG) has released an update.

Insurance Australia Group Limited announced that Director Wendy Thorpe’s interest in the company’s Non-Executive Director Award Rights has increased by 9,689 units, while her holding of fully paid ordinary shares remains unchanged. This update reflects a strategic alignment with the company’s performance award plan, which could signal Thorpe’s confidence in the firm’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:IAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.