Insulet Appoints Robbie Huffines as New Director

Insulet ( (PODD) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 21, 2025, Insulet Corporation appointed Robbie Huffines as a Class II director, effective October 31, 2025. Huffines, a former Global Chair of Investment Banking at JP Morgan Chase, brings extensive experience in healthcare investment banking to Insulet’s Board and will serve on its Audit Committee. This strategic appointment is expected to bolster Insulet’s growth and enhance shareholder value, as Huffines’ expertise aligns with the company’s mission of innovation and improving diabetes care.

The most recent analyst rating on (PODD) stock is a Buy with a $370.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PODD is a Outperform.

Insulet Corporation’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, highlighting robust revenue growth and market expansion. However, the high P/E ratio suggests overvaluation, and technical indicators show mixed signals, contributing to a moderate overall score.

Insulet Corporation, headquartered in Massachusetts, is a medical device company specializing in diabetes management through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System offers a tubeless, wearable design that provides continuous insulin delivery, eliminating the need for needles. Insulet’s Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System integrates with a continuous glucose monitor for seamless blood sugar management and can be controlled via smartphone or a dedicated controller.

Average Trading Volume: 624,193

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $23.16B

