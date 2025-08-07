Installed Building Products Reports Record Q2 2025 Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Installed Building Products ( (IBP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Installed Building Products reported record second quarter 2025 results with a 3.1% increase in net revenue to $760.3 million and a 5.8% rise in net income to $69.0 million. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share for the third quarter, reflecting a 6% increase from the previous year, and continued its strategy of growth through acquisitions, including the purchase of Pro Foamers, Inc.

The most recent analyst rating on (IBP) stock is a Hold with a $241.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Installed Building Products stock, see the IBP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on IBP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IBP is a Outperform.

Installed Building Products achieves a solid overall score driven by strong financial performance and positive technical indicators, despite being overbought. Valuation is moderate, and earnings call insights indicate mixed prospects with notable challenges in sales and expenses. Strategic growth through acquisitions and a focus on shareholder returns are positives, but attention to profit margins and leverage is advised.

More about Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is a leading installer of insulation and complementary building products in the United States, offering services for residential and commercial builders. The company operates a national network of over 250 branch locations, providing a range of products including waterproofing, fireproofing, garage doors, and more.

Average Trading Volume: 457,534

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.95B

