Installed Building Products Achieves Record Third Quarter Results

Installed Building Products ( (IBP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Installed Building Products presented to its investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc. is a leading installer of insulation and complementary building products, serving residential and commercial builders across the continental United States. The company operates from a network of over 250 branches, providing a comprehensive range of installation services.

In its latest earnings report, Installed Building Products announced record results for the third quarter of 2025, with net revenue reaching $778.2 million, marking a 2.3% increase from the previous year. The company also reported a significant rise in net income, which increased by 8.5% to $74.4 million, and an adjusted EBITDA of $139.9 million, up by 5.7%.

Key financial highlights include a 12.3% increase in net income per diluted share to $2.74 and a 22.4% rise in net cash flow from operations to $124.1 million. The company also repurchased 200,000 shares of common stock at a total cost of $51.5 million and declared a third-quarter dividend of $0.37 per share. Recent acquisitions, such as Carolina Precision Fibers and Echols Glass & Mirror, contributed to the company’s growth strategy.

The company’s strategic focus on acquisitions and its diverse product offerings have bolstered its financial performance, despite a 4.8% decrease in job volumes. The commercial segment showed robust growth, with a 12.2% increase in sales, highlighting the company’s strength in this market.

Looking ahead, Installed Building Products remains committed to its growth strategy through acquisitions and expanding its market presence. The management is optimistic about the company’s ability to continue delivering strong financial results, supported by its scale, product diversity, and focus on customer service.

