Instalco AB Reports Mixed Performance Amid Market Challenges in H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Instalco AB ( (SE:INSTAL) ) has shared an update.

Instalco AB’s interim report for the first half of 2025 shows a slight decline in net sales and profitability, with a 1.9% decrease in net sales and a 29.8% drop in EBITA compared to the previous year. Despite challenging market conditions, the company is optimistic about future growth, supported by a growing order backlog and strategic acquisitions in Germany. The company also highlights its strong cash flow and new credit agreement, which provide a stable foundation for long-term operations. Additionally, Instalco’s commitment to sustainability is reinforced by its recent environmental certification in Norway.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:INSTAL) stock is a Hold with a SEK35.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Instalco AB stock, see the SE:INSTAL Stock Forecast page.

More about Instalco AB

Instalco AB operates in the installation industry, focusing on technical installations and services. The company has a strong presence in the Nordic region and is expanding its market reach in Germany. Instalco is committed to sustainability, as evidenced by its recent Eco-Lighthouse certification in Norway.

Average Trading Volume: 737,776

Current Market Cap: SEK6.92B

Learn more about INSTAL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue