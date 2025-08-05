InspireMD Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results and Milestones

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from InspireMD ( (NSPR) ) is now available.

On August 5, 2025, InspireMD reported its financial results for the second quarter and the first half of 2025, highlighting significant milestones including FDA approval and the U.S. launch of its CGuard Prime carotid stent system. The company also secured $58 million through equity placement and warrant exercises, supporting its growth initiatives. Despite a slight increase in revenue, the company faced a net loss due to increased operating expenses related to sales force expansion and product launch preparations. InspireMD’s strategic moves are expected to position it as a leader in carotid artery disease treatment.

The most recent analyst rating on (NSPR) stock is a Buy with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on InspireMD stock, see the NSPR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NSPR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NSPR is a Neutral.

InspireMD’s overall score is driven by financial challenges and valuation concerns, despite positive technical indicators and strategic corporate events. Financial performance remains a critical risk, but recent approvals and capital influx provide growth potential.

To see Spark’s full report on NSPR stock, click here.

More about InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc. is a company focused on developing the CGuard® Prime carotid stent system, which aims to prevent strokes. The company utilizes its proprietary MicroNet™ mesh technology to enhance carotid stenting outcomes. InspireMD’s stock is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR.

Average Trading Volume: 166,885

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $82.41M

For an in-depth examination of NSPR stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue