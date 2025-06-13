InspireMD Gains CE Mark Approval for CGuard® Prime

Confident Investing Starts Here:

On June 13, 2025, InspireMD announced it received CE Mark approval under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) for its CGuard® Prime Embolic Prevention System (EPS), a significant milestone for the company. This approval allows for the commercial launch of CGuard® Prime EPS in European markets, enhancing InspireMD’s position in carotid stenting innovation and paving the way for a potential U.S. launch pending FDA approval, thereby expanding its market reach and operational scale.

The most recent analyst rating on (NSPR) stock is a Buy with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on InspireMD stock, see the NSPR Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NSPR is a Neutral.

InspireMD’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by financial performance challenges, including negative profitability and cash flow issues. While there are positive strategic and operational developments, these are offset by valuation concerns and technical resistance.

More about InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc. is a company focused on developing innovative medical devices for carotid stenting, utilizing its proprietary MicroNet™ technology. The company aims to set industry standards by providing products that ensure outstanding acute results and long-term stroke-free outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR.

Average Trading Volume: 49,109

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $75.06M

