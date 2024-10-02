Inspiration Healthcare Adopts Growth Strategy Amid Revenue Dip

Inspiration Healthcare (GB:IHC) has released an update.

Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC reports a revenue drop to £17.0 million in H1 2024, down from £20.4 million the previous year, with a shift to a ‘back to basics’ strategy aimed at boosting sales and cutting costs. Despite an operating loss and an adjusted EBITDA loss, the company completed an oversubscribed fundraising round to fortify its balance sheet and is optimistic about future growth, driven by a strong orderbook and key operational highlights such as the SLE6000 ventilator order.

