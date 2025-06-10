Insmed Announces Positive Phase 2b Study Results

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An update from Insmed ( (INSM) ) is now available.

On June 10, 2025, Insmed announced positive topline results from its Phase 2b study of treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder (TPIP) in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. The study, which met its primary and all secondary efficacy endpoints, demonstrated a 35% placebo-adjusted reduction in pulmonary vascular resistance and significant improvements in other key metrics. These results underscore TPIP’s potential as a highly effective, once-daily prostanoid therapy. Following these findings, Insmed plans to engage with the FDA to design a Phase 3 trial and aims to initiate further studies in late 2025 and early 2026. The announcement marks a significant advancement in PAH treatment, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and offering new hope for patients.

The most recent analyst rating on (INSM) stock is a Buy with a $72.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on INSM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, INSM is a Neutral.

Insmed’s stock score is driven by financial challenges and valuation concerns despite positive earnings call outcomes and supportive corporate events. Revenue growth and clinical advancements are offset by high debt and cash flow deficits.



More about Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases. The company is actively involved in developing treatments for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and other rare and serious pulmonary disorders.

Average Trading Volume: 2,289,750

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.41B



