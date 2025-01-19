Insignia Financial Weighs Acquisition Proposal from CC Capital

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Insignia Financial Ltd ( (AU:IFL) ) has provided an announcement.

Insignia Financial Ltd has received a revised non-binding proposal from CC Capital Partners to acquire all of its shares at A$4.60 per share. The Board is considering this proposal and has allowed CC Capital limited access to non-public information to possibly improve their offer. However, there’s no guarantee of a binding offer. The company will continue to update the market as necessary and has engaged financial and legal advisers for the process.

More about Insignia Financial Ltd

Insignia Financial Ltd, established in 1846, is a prominent Australian wealth management company offering financial advice, superannuation, wrap platforms, and asset management services to members, financial advisers, and corporate employers.

YTD Price Performance: 25.69%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.73B

