Insignia Financial Sees Optimistic Earnings Outlook

Insignia Financial Ltd (AU:IFL) has released an update.

Insignia Financial Ltd reported a return to positive net inflows at $189 million and a slight decrease in Funds Under Management and Administration to $311.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Despite the mixed markets, advised platform flows improved significantly following the migration to Expand, and the company also completed the divestiture of Rhombus Advisory. While facing additional remediation costs, Insignia anticipates exceeding its FY24 earnings guidance due to higher average FUMA and cost optimization benefits.

