Insignia Financial Director Bolsters Shareholding

Insignia Financial Ltd (AU:IFL) has released an update.

Insignia Financial Ltd’s director Andrew Bloore has increased his indirect stake in the company through an on-market trade, acquiring an additional 21,231 ordinary shares at a value of $49,999.01. This transaction has raised his total holding to 58,461 shares, all managed by Netwealth Investments Ltd as custodian for Bloore Pty Ltd as trustee for the Bloore Super Fund.

For further insights into AU:IFL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.