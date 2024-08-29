Insignia Financial Director Acquires Shares

Insignia Financial Ltd (AU:IFL) has released an update.

Insignia Financial Ltd has reported a change in director Gai McGrath’s interests, indicating an acquisition of 17,500 ordinary shares valued at $39,725 through an on-market trade. The shares are held by HSBC Nominees (Australia) Ltd as custodians for Gaillan Pty Ltd, for which McGrath is a director and beneficiary. This transaction, which did not occur during a closed period, has increased McGrath’s holdings to 17,500 shares in the company.

For further insights into AU:IFL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.