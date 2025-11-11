Insight Molecular Diagnostics Reports Q3 2025 Progress

OncoCyte Corp ( (IMDX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information OncoCyte Corp presented to its investors.

Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (iMDx) is a pioneering diagnostics technology company focused on democratizing access to novel molecular diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes, particularly in the organ transplant sector.

In its latest earnings report, iMDx highlighted its progress towards the commercial launch of its GraftAssureDx™ test kit, aimed at improving transplant rejection testing. The company is on track to submit the test for FDA review by the end of 2025 and plans to expand its testing capabilities beyond kidney to heart transplants.

The company reported revenues of $260,000 for Q3 2025, primarily from laboratory services, with no revenue yet from kitted product sales as it awaits regulatory clearance. Operating expenses were $11.2 million, reflecting increased investment in product development and FDA compliance, resulting in a net loss of $10.9 million for the quarter.

iMDx is poised for significant growth, with plans to engage 20 transplant centers globally by the end of 2025 and expand its registry study to enhance clinician engagement. The company is also preparing for a potential FDA product launch in mid-2026, which could drive substantial revenue growth.

Looking ahead, iMDx remains focused on achieving regulatory clearance and expanding its product offerings, with the potential to disrupt the molecular diagnostics market and improve transplant patient care.

