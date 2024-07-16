INPP Strengthens Treasury with Share Purchase

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited, a key player in global infrastructure investments, has recently bolstered its treasury with the acquisition of 250,000 ordinary shares at a uniform price of 130.4 GBp each. This strategic move increases the company’s treasury-held shares to 12,050,000, while the total in-issue shares stand at 1,899,193,132, excluding those in treasury. INPP focuses on long-term yield and capital growth for shareholders through its diverse portfolio across sectors and geographies.

