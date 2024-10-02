INPP Buys Back Shares for Treasury

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited, an infrastructure investment company, has bought back 250,000 of its own shares for future treasury holding, with the transaction involving a range of prices between 127.4 and 128.5 GBp per share. The acquisition reflects the company’s ongoing investment strategy and brings the total treasury-held shares to 18,650,000. INPP specializes in a diverse portfolio of over 140 global public infrastructure projects, aiming to provide long-term yield and capital growth to shareholders.

