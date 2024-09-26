INPP Buys Back Shares, Aims for Long-term Growth

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP), a firm focusing on global public infrastructure investments, has recently bought back 250,000 of its own shares at a unified price of 125.6 GBp each, which will be held in treasury. This move comes as part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital, and following the transaction, INPP now holds 17.65 million shares in treasury. The company is known for its substantial investment in over 140 infrastructure projects across various sectors and geographies, aiming to deliver long-term yield and capital growth to its shareholders.

