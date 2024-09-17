INPP Boosts Treasury Holdings with New Share Purchase

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP), a company investing in global infrastructure assets, has announced the purchase of 250,000 ordinary shares for inclusion in its treasury, with share prices ranging from 127.8 to 128.1 GBp. Following this transaction, INPP now holds 15.9 million shares in treasury, underscoring its commitment to long-term investment strategies in a diversified portfolio that spans multiple sectors and regions.

