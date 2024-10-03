INPP Bolsters Treasury with Shares Buyback

International Public Partnerships Limited (GB:INPP) has released an update.

International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP), an investment company focusing on global public infrastructure projects, has announced the acquisition of 250,000 of its own ordinary shares at the London Stock Exchange, signaling a strategic move to consolidate its holdings. Post-purchase, the company now holds 18.9 million shares in treasury out of over 1.89 billion issued shares, excluding those in treasury. INPP is recognized for its extensive portfolio across various sectors including utility, transport, and digital infrastructure, aiming to deliver long-term yield and capital growth to shareholders.

