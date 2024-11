InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) has released an update.

InPlay Oil Corp. reports promising third-quarter results driven by cost-effective operations and high production rates from new wells in the Pembina Cardium Unit 7. The company anticipates its strongest quarterly free adjusted funds flow in the fourth quarter, and its leverage metrics are expected to remain low compared to peers.

