Inovio Pharmaceuticals Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( (INO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Inovio Pharmaceuticals presented to its investors.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company, is dedicated to developing and commercializing DNA medicines aimed at treating HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. The company has recently announced its third-quarter 2025 financial results and significant business updates.
Inovio has completed the rolling submission of its Biologics License Application for its lead candidate, INO-3107, seeking accelerated approval for treating recurrent respiratory papillomatosis. The company is preparing for a potential commercial launch in mid-2026, contingent on FDA approval. Additionally, Inovio’s next-generation DNA-Encoded Monoclonal Antibody technology has shown promising results, with findings published in Nature Medicine.
Financially, Inovio reported a decrease in research and development expenses to $13.3 million and general and administrative expenses to $7.9 million for the third quarter of 2025. However, the net loss increased to $45.5 million, primarily due to a non-cash loss on fair value adjustment related to warrant liabilities. The company maintains a cash reserve of $50.8 million, which is expected to support operations into the second quarter of 2026.
Looking ahead, Inovio remains focused on advancing its INO-3107 program towards commercialization and exploring its next-generation DNA medicine candidates. The company is optimistic about its future developments and the potential impact of its innovative DNA medicines.