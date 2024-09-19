Inotiv Bolsters Financial Position for Future Growth Opportunities

An update from Inotiv ( (NOTV) ) is now available.

Inotiv, Inc. has taken strategic financial steps by amending its Credit Agreement and issuing $22.6 million of 15% Senior Secured Second Lien PIK Notes, enhancing liquidity and flexibility for future growth. Investors also received warrants to purchase company shares, while some existing debt was canceled as part of the transactions. These moves are designed to strengthen Inotiv’s balance sheet and provide the runway needed to capitalize on market opportunities and improve cash flow.

