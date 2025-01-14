Innovotech Inc. Strengthens Board and Expands Operations for Future Growth

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Innovotech ( (TSE:IOT) ) just unveiled an update.

Innovotech Inc. has appointed Brad Clark, a seasoned finance professional, to its Board of Directors, enhancing its strategic financial guidance. The company has also established a new subsidiary, Innovotech Labs Corporation, to consolidate its contract research and product commercialization efforts, which aims to streamline operations and support growth opportunities.

More about Innovotech

Innovotech Inc. operates in the biotechnology sector, focusing on contract research, MBEC™ Assay kit production, and antimicrobial silver commercialization. The company is also involved in pharmaceutical testing services through its subsidiary, Keystone Labs Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 26.67%

Average Trading Volume: 15,308

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$11.34M

