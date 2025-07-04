Innovent Biologics Completes HK$4.27 Billion Share Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Innovent Biologics ( (HK:1801) ).

Innovent Biologics, Inc. has successfully completed the placement of 55,000,000 new shares under its General Mandate, raising approximately HK$4,265.4 million. This strategic move allows the company to continue its growth trajectory by leveraging the General Mandate to issue additional shares, enhancing its financial flexibility and market positioning.

Innovent Biologics, Inc. is a biotechnology company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the development, manufacture, and sale of biologic products. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1801.

