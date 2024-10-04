Innovax Holdings Prepares for Key Financial Review

Innovax Holdings Limited (HK:2680) has released an update.

Innovax Holdings Limited is set to hold a crucial Board meeting on October 28, 2024, to review and possibly approve the financial statements for the first half of the year, and to consider whether to declare an interim dividend. The announcement emphasizes the relevance of these discussions for investors, as financial statements and dividend declarations are key indicators of a company’s performance and strategy.

