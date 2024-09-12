Innovax Holdings Forecasts Substantial Losses

Innovax Holdings Limited (HK:2680) has released an update.

Innovax Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, anticipating a loss of HK$20 million to HK$25 million for the six months ending August 31, 2024, a stark contrast to the profit of HK$9.3 million in the same period last year. The expected loss is primarily due to increased unrealised and realised losses on financial assets. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution and await the official financial results to be published on October 28, 2024.

For further insights into HK:2680 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.