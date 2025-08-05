Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Extends Subscription Agreement Deadlines

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech ( (HK:0399) ) has provided an update.

Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited announced the extension of long stop dates for its subscription agreements with Zhang Biaobing and Chen Jing. The extension, from August 5, 2025, to August 26, 2025, allows additional time to fulfill conditions precedent, ensuring the continuation of the agreements’ terms and conditions. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to secure necessary capital while maintaining its operational commitments.

More about Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech

Innovative Pharmaceutical Biotech Limited operates in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative medical solutions. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and engages in activities related to drug discovery and development.

Average Trading Volume: 18,368,653

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.14B

