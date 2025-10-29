Innovative Payment Solutions Updates Articles of Incorporation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Innovative Payment Solutions ( (IPSI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 3, 2025, Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. filed Restated Articles of Incorporation with the Nevada Secretary of State, consolidating all prior amendments. The changes include an increase in authorized shares, clarification of capital structure, and authorization for the Board to designate preferred stock series, which could impact the company’s operational flexibility and market strategy.

More about Innovative Payment Solutions

Average Trading Volume: 3,480,557

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.37M

See more insights into IPSI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue