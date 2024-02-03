Innovative Food Holdings Settles Philadelphia Lawsuit

Innovative Food Holdings Inc (IVFH) has released an update.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries, igourmet and Food Innovations, Inc., reached a settlement on January 5, 2024, regarding a lawsuit filed in Philadelphia County’s Court of Common Pleas. The settlement, covered by the company’s insurance, was finalized with a settlement and release agreement received from certain plaintiffs on January 29, 2024.

For further insights into IVFH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.