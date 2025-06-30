Innovative Eyewear Sets Deadline for Director Nominations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ( (LUCY) ) has provided an announcement.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. announced that its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled for August 26, 2025, with details to be provided in the company’s proxy statement filed with the SEC. Due to the meeting being scheduled more than 30 days after the previous year’s meeting, the company has set a deadline of July 10, 2025, for stockholder director nominations, which must comply with SEC regulations and the company’s bylaws.

The most recent analyst rating on (LUCY) stock is a Buy with a $14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Innovative Eyewear, Inc. stock, see the LUCY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LUCY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LUCY is a Underperform.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. receives a low stock score due to significant operational challenges, weak technical indicators, and unfavorable valuation metrics. The primary concerns are the company’s inability to turn revenue growth into profitability, reliance on financing activities, and negative market momentum. These factors overshadow the positive aspect of a strong equity position, making it a high-risk investment at this time.

More about Innovative Eyewear, Inc.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. operates in the eyewear industry, focusing on developing and providing innovative eyewear products.

Average Trading Volume: 3,032,810

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.44M

