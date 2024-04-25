Innovative Eyewear Gears Up for Smart Safety Glasses Launch

Tekcapital plc (GB:TEK) has released an update.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc., a developer of smart eyewear, has filed two new U.S. patent applications for its upcoming Lucyd Armor smart safety glasses and received notices of allowance for three design patents. The company, part of the UK-based intellectual property investment group Tekcapital Plc, is preparing to launch this new product aimed at enhancing communication for industrial and medical safety glass users. With an anticipated growth in the safety eyewear market to $4.18bn by 2030, Innovative Eyewear’s integration of open-ear communication and AI into safety glasses is expected to revolutionize team collaboration in various work environments.

