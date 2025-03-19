Innova Captab to Engage with Investors at Upcoming Conference

The latest announcement is out from Innova Captab Limited ( (IN:INNOVACAP) ).

Innova Captab Limited has announced its participation in the Motilal Oswal 11th India Ideation Conference, scheduled for March 25, 2025, in Mumbai. The company’s officials will engage with various investors and analysts in a series of meetings, focusing on discussions based on publicly available information. This engagement is part of the company’s strategy to maintain transparency and strengthen relationships with stakeholders, without disclosing any unpublished price-sensitive information.

Innova Captab Limited operates within the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products. The company is positioned in the market to cater to both domestic and international clients, emphasizing quality and innovation in its offerings.

