InnoCare Pharma Presents Promising Phase II Data for Psoriasis Drug

InnoCare Pharma Ltd. announced the successful presentation of phase II clinical data for their drug ICP-488 at the 2025 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting. The study demonstrated that ICP-488, a selective oral TYK2 inhibitor, is highly effective and safe in treating moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, showing significant improvement in patients compared to placebo. This advancement positions InnoCare Pharma as a promising player in the dermatology treatment market, potentially impacting its operations and offering new treatment options for stakeholders.

InnoCare Pharma Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative drugs, particularly in the field of dermatology. The company is engaged in creating treatments for conditions such as moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, with a market focus on providing effective and safe therapeutic options.

YTD Price Performance: 59.31%

Average Trading Volume: 7,504,168

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$14.59B

