Innocan Pharma Advances Non-Opioid Pain Management with Synthetic CBD

InnoCan Pharma ( (TSE:INNO) ) has issued an announcement.

Innocan Pharma has announced the publication of a peer-reviewed narrative review in the Cureus journal, highlighting the potential of long-acting synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) for chronic pain management. This development aligns with the FDA’s emphasis on non-addictive pain therapies and positions Innocan’s LPT-CBD platform as a promising alternative to opioids, with regulatory submissions underway to advance it into human clinical trials.

InnoCan Pharma’s score is primarily driven by strong revenue growth, recent positive corporate events, and a stable balance sheet. However, ongoing profitability challenges, negative cash flows, and a weak valuation weigh down the score. Technical indicators suggest a neutral outlook, but recent strategic achievements offer potential for future growth.

More about InnoCan Pharma

Innocan Pharma is an innovator in the pharmaceuticals and wellness sectors, developing a CBD-loaded liposome drug delivery platform for non-opioid pain management and offering a range of self-care and beauty products through its subsidiary, BI Sky Global Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 17,732

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$49.71M

