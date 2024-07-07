Innlanz Limited Extends Share Buy-Back Deadline

Innlanz Limited (AU:INL) has released an update.

Innlanz Limited has announced an extension to the closing date of its share buy-back program to July 26, 2024, due to mailing delays that prevented some shareholders from receiving the necessary documentation. The decision was made to ensure all shareholders have ample time to review the Buy-Back Booklet and submit their acceptance forms. The buy-back pertains to the company’s ordinary fully paid shares under the equal access scheme.

