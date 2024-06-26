Innergex: Top Corporate Citizen for Sustainability

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) has released an update.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has been recognized for its corporate responsibility and sustainable practices, ranking in the Top 5 of Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights magazine for the third year in a row. The company’s commitment to the environment, social responsibility, and ethical leadership is reflected in its adherence to international sustainability frameworks and recent ESG and climate-related financial disclosures. This acknowledgement underscores Innergex’s role in leading the transition to a clean economy in collaboration with Indigenous and local communities.

