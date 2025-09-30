Inmune Bio Submits Manuscript on Alzheimer’s Trial

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Inmune Bio ( (INMB) ).

On September 29, 2025, INmune Bio Inc. announced the submission of a manuscript to npj Dementia detailing the results of its Phase 2 MINDFuL trial. The trial evaluated the safety and efficacy of XPro™ in early Alzheimer’s disease patients with inflammation. Although the primary endpoint was not met in the overall population, promising results were observed in a subgroup with amyloid pathology and high inflammatory burden. The findings suggest potential therapeutic benefits of XPro™ and its favorable safety profile, supporting its continued development as a precision medicine approach. The absence of amyloid-related imaging abnormalities in high-risk patients further distinguishes XPro™ from other treatments, indicating potential for broader use.

More about Inmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc. is a publicly traded, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments targeting the innate immune system to combat diseases. The company operates three product platforms: the Dominant-Negative Tumor Necrosis Factor (DN-TNF) platform, CORDStrom™, and INKmune®, which are involved in various stages of clinical trials for conditions like Alzheimer’s disease, recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Average Trading Volume: 1,887,608

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $56.09M

